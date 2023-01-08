UrduPoint.com

Special Services Investigating Causes Of Gas Pipeline Explosion In LPR - Luganskgaz

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Special Services Investigating Causes of Gas Pipeline Explosion in LPR - Luganskgaz

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Special services are investigating the cause of a gas pipeline explosion in the city of Lutuhyne of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the Luganskgaz state-owned company said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the blast took place at a gas pipeline in Lutuhyne. The fire has already been extinguished. According to the company, about 13,000 customers were left without gas supply.

"Special services are taking the necessary measures to clarify the cause of the emergency on the gas pipeline in the city of Lutuhyne.

Specialists of the LPR's Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene," Luganskgaz said on Telegram.

A headquarters has been created to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, the company added.

In mid-June, an explosion occurred at a gas pipeline in the center of Luhansk, which was followed by a fire. As a result of the incident, 20 residential buildings and 21 communal facilities were temporarily disconnected from natural gas supply, according to Luganskgaz.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Company Luhansk Gas From

Recent Stories

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

1 hour ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

1 hour ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

2 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 hours ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

2 hours ago
 Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third i ..

Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third in French Top 14

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.