Special Services Investigating Causes of Gas Pipeline Explosion in LPR - Luganskgaz

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Special services are investigating the cause of a gas pipeline explosion in the city of Lutuhyne of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the Luganskgaz state-owned company said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the blast took place at a gas pipeline in Lutuhyne. The fire has already been extinguished. According to the company, about 13,000 customers were left without gas supply.

"Special services are taking the necessary measures to clarify the cause of the emergency on the gas pipeline in the city of Lutuhyne.

Specialists of the LPR's Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene," Luganskgaz said on Telegram.

A headquarters has been created to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, the company added.

In mid-June, an explosion occurred at a gas pipeline in the center of Luhansk, which was followed by a fire. As a result of the incident, 20 residential buildings and 21 communal facilities were temporarily disconnected from natural gas supply, according to Luganskgaz.