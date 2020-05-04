UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPI-based Inflation Goes Up 0.72 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:03 PM

SPI-based inflation goes up 0.72 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 30, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.72 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 30, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.72 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 126.84 points against 125.93 points registered in the previous week, the data release by SBP revealed.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.91 percent decrease and went up from 131.32 points in last week to 132.18 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.72 percent, 0.74 percent, 0.81 percent and 0.68 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 13 items decreased while that of 27 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included, eggs, onions, tomatoes, garlic, LPG Cylinder, masoor pulse, gram pulse, wheat flour, gur, mustard oil and vegetable ghee.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included banans, chicken, milk (fresh), pottoes, curd, moong pulse, mash pulse, sugar, beef, rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6/9, milk (powdered), mutton.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked dall, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

According to the PBS analysis, this increase was mainly due to a rise in prices of food items i.e. bananas (10.94%), chicken (7.72%), milk fresh (1.91%), potatoes (1.81%) and curd (1.08%) with joint impact of 1.06 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.72%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price April Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Corona-virus cases at Moroccan prisons jump to 341 ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of Baltic Pipe From Denmark to Poland ..

2 minutes ago

85 proclaimed offenders arrested from Mianwali

2 minutes ago

17 more people tested coronavirus positive in two ..

3 minutes ago

Poland Confirms 244 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Near ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.