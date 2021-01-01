SPI based inflation on lowest level in 2 years : Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the multiple actions taken by the government had resulted in a sharp slow down of inflation in the last few months.

In his tweet, the minister pointed out that the Sensitive price Index (SPI) based inflation has fallen to as low as 6.13 percent. "This is the lowest level of SPI increase in the last two years", he added.