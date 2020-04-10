UrduPoint.com
SPI Based Yearly Inflation Falls To 8.2%: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Friday said that the Sensitive price Index (SPI) based inflation had fallen to less than half in three months.

"Inflation continues to fall, latest weekly SPI has been declined to 8.

2 percent this week," he said in his tweet.

He said the year on year SPI in January this year was above 20 percent.

"So the rate of inflation for essential products used by common citizens has fallen to less than half in the last 3 months," he added.

