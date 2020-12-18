UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPI Further Decelerates 0.22%, Easing Kitchen Items' Prices

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

SPI further decelerates 0.22%, easing Kitchen items' prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 17, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 140.73 points against 141.04 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.24 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.96 percent decrease and went down from 147.46 points in last week to 146.04 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.60 percent, 0.56 percent; 0.51 percent and 0.03 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 08 items decreased, 20 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, potatoes, onions, chicken, Moong pulse, Masoor pulse, gur and wheat flour.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included electricity charges, garlic, petrol, diesel, bananas, eggs, washing soap, mustard oil, sugar, cooking oil (loose), Gram pulse, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), Mash pulse, shirting, milk (powdered), rice (Irri 6/9), LPG cylinder, firewood and mutton.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, salt, chillies, tea (prepared), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared) cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, match box, telephone call and toilet soap.

According to PBS analysis, the decrease was mainly due to fall in prices of food items i.e. tomatoes (25.81%), potatoes (18.55%), onions (8.34%), chicken (2.25%), Moong pulse (0.58%), Masoor pulse (0.32%), Gur (0.26%) and Wheat Flour (0.21%) with joint impact of (-1.06) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-.22%).

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price December Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

4 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

15 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

39 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.