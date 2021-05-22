SPI indicators show 0. 82 per cent increase in inflation during current week

(@fidahassanain)

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, petrol, diesel and telephone call.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Inflation witnessed an increase of 0. 82 per cent during the current week, the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) weekly report revealed.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 150.23 points against 149.01 points registered in the previous week.

The current week from the corresponding week of the last comparatively witnessed an increase of 17. 23 per cent in terms of inflation.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.66 percent increase and went up from 159.78 points in last week to 160.83 points during the week under review.

On other hand, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.62 percent, 0.84 percent and 1.03 percent and 0.90 percent respectively.

The prices of seven items decreased and 25 items increased while 19 items’ prices remained constant during the week.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, electricity charges, moong pulse, LPG Cylinder, rice (Irri 6/9), masoor pulse and potatoes.