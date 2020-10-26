UrduPoint.com
SPI Inflation Eases 0.23 Pc

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:52 PM

SPI inflation eases 0.23 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 22 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.23 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 22 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.23 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 141.04 points against 141.36 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.76 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.44 percent decrease and went down from 149.16 points in last week to 148.51 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

40 percent, 0.33, percent; 0.29 percent and 0.13 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 14 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included onions, chicken, wheat flour, gur, moong pulse, bananas, sugar, rice (Basmati broken), garlic, gram pulse and mash pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, tea(prepared), potatoes, LPG Cylinder, cooked beef, rice (Irri-6/9), bread, milk (fresh), mustard oil, eggs, cooked daal, milk (powdered) and curd.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included beef, mutton, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone cal and toiled soap.

