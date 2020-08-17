UrduPoint.com
SPI Inflation Falls 0.22%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

SPI inflation falls 0.22%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 13, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 13, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 133.94 points against 134.23 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.01 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.06 percent decrease and went down from 140.40 points in last week to 140.32 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

12 percent, 0.15, percent; 0.20 percent and 0.26 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 13 items decreased, 15 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included chicken, tomatoes, banana, moong pulse, eggs, firewood, potatoes, mash pulse, LPG cylinder, vegetable ghee (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), cooing oil (loose) and masoor pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included onions, bread, sugar, mustard oil, rice (Basmati broken), garlic, gram pulse, energy saver, fresh milk, wheat flour, curd, gur, cooked beef, cooded dall and rice (Irri-6/9)Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included beef, mutton, milk (powdered), salt, chilies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

