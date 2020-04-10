SPI inflation falls by 0.44% to 8.20%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 9, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.44 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 124.97 points against 125.52 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a single digit increase of 8.20 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.67 percent decrease and went down from 131.03 points in last week to 130.15 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.59 percent, 0.51 percent, 0.45 percent and 0.38 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 11 items, prices of 14 items decreased, 26 items decreased while that of 27 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions, garlic, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable ghee, eggs, cooking oil and vegetable ghee (tin).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices moong pulse, masoor pulse, mash pulse, gram pulse, bananas, beef, gur, mutton, washing soap, chicken, rice (Irri 6/9), mustard oil, milk (fresh) and milk (powdered)Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, curd, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and toilet soap.

According to PBS analysis, the decrease in weekly inflatin was mainly due to a decline in prices of food items including onions (18.15%), Garlic (12.02%), tomatoes (7.34%), potatoes (5.65%), wheat flour (2.57%), sugar (0.91%), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.52%), eggs (0.47%), cooking oil 5kg (0.37%) and vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.37%) and among non-food items LPG (3.85%)...395/