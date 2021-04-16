SPI inflation goes up 0.54pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 15, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.54 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 15, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.54 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 148.80 points against 148.00 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.89 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.55 percent increase and went up from 158.74 points in last week to 159.61 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

55 percent, 0.51 percent, 0.52 percent and 0.56 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 16 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included garlic, gram pulse, moong pulse, masoor pulse, mash pulse, LPG cylinder, gur, eggs, sugar, rice (Irri 6/9) and onions.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included bananas, telephone call, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat flour, shirting, beef, mutton, washing soap, rice (Basmati broken), chicken, cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (both tin and loose), mustard oil and toilet soap.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), salt, chilies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol and diesel.