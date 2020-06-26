SPI inflation increases 0.15 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.15 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 25, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.15 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.36 points against 129.16 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 10.21 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.37 percent increase and went up from 136.51 points in last week to 137.02 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

31 percent, 0.23 percent; 0.17 and 0.09 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 14 items increased while that of 30 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included chicken, moong pulse, bananas, mash pulse, garlic, gram pulse and sugar.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chillies, LPG Cylinder, potatoes, eggs, onions, gur, masoor pulse, wheat flour, rice (Irri6/9), cigarettes, tea (packet), milk (fresh) and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, mutton, curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee (both loose and tin), salt, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gants sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.