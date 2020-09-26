SPI inflation increases 0.32 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 24, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.32 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 24, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.32 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 138.03 points against 137.59 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.86 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.58 percent increase and went up from 144.42 points in last week to 145.26 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

50 percent, 0.42, percent; 0.37 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 08 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 21 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, moong pulse, electricity charges, garlic and rice (Irri6/9).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included onions, tomatoes, sugar, washing soap, masoor pulse, rice (Basmati broken), gur, eggs, mutton, energy saver, cooked daal, mustard oil, tea (prepared), cooked beef, mash pulse, cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (loose), curd, beef, gram pulse and wheat flour.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), milk (powdered), salt, chilies, tea (packet), cigarettes, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, firewood, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.