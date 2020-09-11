UrduPoint.com
SPI Inflation Increases 0.37pc

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

SPI inflation increases 0.37pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 10, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.37 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 10, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.37 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 136.62 points against 136.11 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.04 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.13 percent increase and went up from 143.00 points in last week to 143.19 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

23 percent, 0.30, percent; 0.37 percent and 0.43 percent respectively.

During the week under review, the prices of 6 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 23 items remained unchanged.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, garlic, bananas, potatoes, onions and sugarThe commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, moong pulse, mash pulse, eggs, gram pulse, georgette, wheat flour, masoor pulse, gur, match box, mutton, LPG Cylinder, mustard oil, milk (fresh), curd, rice (Basmati broken), bread, cooked daal, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloths, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

