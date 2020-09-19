UrduPoint.com
SPI Inflation Increases 0.71 Pc

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:31 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 17, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.71 percent as compared to the previous week.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 17, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.71 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 137.59 points against 136.62 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.72 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.86 percent increase and went up from 143.19 points in last week to 144.42 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

86 percent, 0.80, percent; 0.77 percent and 0.63 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 03 items decreased, 26 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included bananas, LPG Cylinder and potatoes.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, eggs, chicken, energy saver, washing soap, georgette, mash pulse, gur, sugar, tea (prepared), onions, moong pulse, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), firewood, masoor pulse, gram pulse mutton, wheat flour, garlic, milk (powdered), curd, rice (Irri 6/9), milk (fresh) and mustard oil.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, beef, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents cahppal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

