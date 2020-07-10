UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPI Inflation Increases 0.98%

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:38 PM

SPI inflation increases 0.98%

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 09, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.98 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 09, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.98 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 133.62 points against 132.32 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.02 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.27 percent increase and went up from 138.24 points in last week to 139.99 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.

25 percent, 1.11 percent; 1.06 and 0.86 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included, Bananas, moong pulse, cooking oil, wheat flour, masoor pulse, LPG Cylinder, vegetable ghee (loose and tin), mash pulse, garlic and rice (Irri 6/9).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, onions, chilies, eggs, potatoes, sugar, long cloth, shirting, georgette, chicken, beef, milk (fresh), lawn, mutton, toilet soap, rice (Basmati broken), gur and gram pulse.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sadal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price July Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Free treatment being provided to AIDS patients, NA ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

9 minutes ago

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

41 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

1 hour ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

1 hour ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.