SPI inflation increases 1.24 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 08 , for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 1.24 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 140.73 points against 139.01 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.28 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.56 percent increase and went up from 146.49 points in last week to 148.78 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.

53 percent, 1.40, percent; 1.34 percent and 1.08 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 04 items decreased, 24 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included bananas, moong pulse, mash pulse and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, eggs, chicken, wheat flour, potatoes, masoor pulse, suar, gram pulse, rice (Irri6/9), energy saver, curd, rice (Basmati broken), LPG Cylinder, milk (powdered), mutton, garlic, fresh milk, shirting, washing soap, beef, mustard oil, cooking oil and tea (prepared) Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

