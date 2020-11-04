SPI inflation increases 1.38 pc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 31st , for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.38 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 142.98 points against 141.04 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.68 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.91 percent increase and went up from 148.51points in last week to 151.34 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.

82 percent, 1.59, percent; 1.47 percent and 1.16 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 17 items increased while that of 27 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, gur, wheat flour, moong pulse, rice (Irri-6/9) and gram pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices tomatoes, onions, sugar, match box, bananas, potatoes, washing soap, LPG Cylinder, eggs, beef, mustard oil, cooked beef, garlic, milk powdered, mash pulse, mutton and rice (Basmati broken) Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil, cooking ghee (tin), vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chapel, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, petrol diesel, telephone call and toiled soap.