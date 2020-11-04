UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPI Inflation Increases 1.38 Pc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

SPI inflation increases 1.38 pc

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 31st , for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.38 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 142.98 points against 141.04 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.68 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.91 percent increase and went up from 148.51points in last week to 151.34 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.

82 percent, 1.59, percent; 1.47 percent and 1.16 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 17 items increased while that of 27 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, gur, wheat flour, moong pulse, rice (Irri-6/9) and gram pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices tomatoes, onions, sugar, match box, bananas, potatoes, washing soap, LPG Cylinder, eggs, beef, mustard oil, cooked beef, garlic, milk powdered, mash pulse, mutton and rice (Basmati broken) Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil, cooking ghee (tin), vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chapel, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, petrol diesel, telephone call and toiled soap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price October Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

51 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

54 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.