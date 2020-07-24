SPI inflation increases of 0.21%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 23, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.21 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 23, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.21 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 133.89 points against 133.61 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 10.50 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.43 percent increase and went up from 139.45 points in last week to 140.05 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.

38 percent, 0.34, percent; 0.29 percent and 0.10 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 17 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included chicken, bananas, masoor, garlic, cigarettes, tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, eggs, moong pulse, gram pulse and mash pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included wheat, potatoes, sugar, curd, onions, milk (fresh), cooked daal, bread, mustard oil, rice (Irri 6/9), gur, washing soap, cooked beef, tea (prepared), mutton, rice (basmati broken) and firewood.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included beef, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin and loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.