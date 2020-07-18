UrduPoint.com
SPI Inflation Witnesses Nominal Decrease Of 0.01%

Sat 18th July 2020

SPI inflation witnesses nominal decrease of 0.01%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 16, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.01 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 16, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.01 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 133.61 points against 133.62 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 10.29 percent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.39 percent decrease and went down from 139.99 points in last week to 139.45 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

32 percent, 0.20, percent; 0.09 percent and 0.14 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 10 items decreased, 23 items increased while that of 18 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included, tomatoes, wheat flour, moong pulse, bananas, mash pulse, salt, masoor pulse, vegetable ghee (tin), cooking oil and LPG Cylinder.

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their average prices included garlic, sugar, eggs, potatoes, curd, lawn, long cloth, beef, rice (Basmati broken), tea (prepared), mutton, shirting, mustard oil, milk (fresh), onions, chicken, georgette, cooked beef, cigarettes, rice (Irri 6/9), gram pulse, milk (powdered) and gur.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, vegetable gheen chilies, tea (packet), cooked daal, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, eneger saver washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.

