SPI inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 11, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.05 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 127.85 points against 127.78 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a single digit increase of 8.49 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.35 percent increase and went up from 134.30 points in last week to 134.77 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517 and Rs. 29,518-44,175 also increased by 0.

26 percent, 0.19 percent and 0.10 respectively, however for the consumption group above Rs 44,175 per month it decreased by percent 0.05 percent.

During the week, out of 10 items, prices of 19 items decreased, 22 items decreased while that of 27 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included chicken, bananas, onions, garlic, gram pulse, potatoes, masoor pulse and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included chillies, tomatoes, match box, eggs, wheat flour, rice (Irri 6/9), salt, milk (fresh), beef, cigarettes, curd, vegetable ghee. LPG Cylinder, milk (powdered), cooking oil, mutton and sugar.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included Rice (Basmati broken), bread, mustard oil, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappla, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.