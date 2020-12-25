SPI witnesses nominal increase of 0.11%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 24, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.11 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 140.89 points against 140.73 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.66 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.13 percent decrease and went down from 146.04 points in last week to 145.85 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888 also decreased by 0.02 percent while the inflation for income groups ranging from Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

06 percent, 0.14 percent and 0.16 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 10 items decreased, 20 items increased while that of 21 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included potatoes, onions, chicken, Masoor pulse, garlic, rice (Irri-6/9), Moong pulse, rice (Basmati broken), Mash pulse and Gram pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, eggs, bananas, LPG cylinder, mustard oil ,firewood, cooked beef, fresh milk, vegetable ghee (tin), wheat flour, vegetable ghee (loose), curd, gur, cooked daal, cooking oil (loose), sugar, mutton, powdered milk and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, salt, chillies, tea (packet), prepared tea, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.