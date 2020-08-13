Spice imports increase by 6.96% during FY 2019-20

The imports of spices into the country witnessed increase of 6.96 percent during the fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The imports of spices into the country witnessed increase of 6.96 percent during the fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan imported Spices of worth US $ 173.807 million during July-June (2019-20) as compared to the imports of US $162.490 million during July-June (2018-19), showing growth of 6.96 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 140,712 metric tons of spices during the period under review as compared to the imports of 136,863 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 2.

81 percent in term of quantity.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spice imports also witness increased of 32.89 percent during June 2020 as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The Spice imports during June 2020 were recorded at $ 20.969 million against the imports of $ 15.779 million in June 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the spice imports also grew by 30.15 percent during June 2020 when compared to the imports of $16.111 million in May 2020, the PBS data revealed.