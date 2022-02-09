UrduPoint.com

Spices' Export Increase 26.67% To $52.518m In 6 Months

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 02:49 PM

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 26.67 percent during the first six months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

Pakistan exported spices worth US $52.518 million during July-December (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $41.462 million during July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 26.67 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 22.71 percent as the country exported 13,266 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 10,811 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports also increased by 15.33 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in December 2021 were recorded at $11.654 million against the exports of US $10.105 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of spices rose by 20.60 percent in December 2021 as compared to the exports of US $9.663 million in November 2021.

>