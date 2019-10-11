UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spices Export Increase Over 9pc To $10.896 Mln

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Spices export increase over 9pc to $10.896 mln

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 9.53 percent during the first two month of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 9.53 percent during the first two month of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at $10.896 million during July-August (2019-20) against the exports of $9.948 million during July-August (2018-19), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spices witnessed an increase of 10.33 percent by going up from 2,323 metric tons to 2,563 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the export of spices, however witnessed declined of 10.21percent during the month of August 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during August 2019 were recorded at $4.896 million against the exports of $5.

453 million in August 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices reduced by 18.40 percent during August 2019 when compared to the exports of $6.000 million in July 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during first two months of the current fiscal year dipped by 35.86 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-August (2019-20) was recorded at US $ 3.924 billion against the deficit of US $ 6.118 million in July-August (2018-19), the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports from the country increased by 2.79 percent, from US $ 3.651 billion last year to US $ 3.753 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 21.41 percent by falling from US $ 9.769 billion last year to US $ 7.677 billion this year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Recover journalist Mudassar Naru

3 minutes ago

Trials for selection of Punjab archery teams

5 minutes ago

Cycling trials for selection of Punjab team

5 minutes ago

End Polio Lahore women karate championship

5 minutes ago

Nine hurt as Kenyan plane veers off runway

5 minutes ago

Russia, China Believe US Meddle in Both Nations' I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.