Spices export increases 5.21pc to US $ 70 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 5.21 percent during the nine months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at US $ 70.320 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of US $ 66.836 million during July-March (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice rose by 10.73 percent by going up from 15,755 metric tons to 17,446 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of spice however, decreased by 17.32 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during March 2021 were recorded at US $ 8.268 million against the exports of US $ 10.000 million in March 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices also declined by 10.71 percent during March 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 9.260 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

