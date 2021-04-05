UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spices Export Increases 8.20% To $ 61m In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 02:24 PM

Spices export increases 8.20% to $ 61m in 8 months

The export of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 8.20 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The export of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 8.20 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices of worth $ 61.494 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of $ 56.836 million during July-February (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of spices also rose by 10.70 percent by going up from 15,226 metric tons to 13,754 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of spices also increased by 9.70 percent during the month of February 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The export of spices from the country during February 2021 were recorded at $9.005 million against the export of $8.209 million in February 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the export of spices decreased by 18.34 percent during February 2021 when compared to the export of $ 11.027 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January February 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council celebrates World Physical Act ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 57,700 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council mints new commemorative medal ..

9 minutes ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah strikes defiant tone over p ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister calls on PM

2 minutes ago

Anwar Mehmood Afandi advocate passes away

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.