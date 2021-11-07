UrduPoint.com

Spices Export Surge 16% In 3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Spices export surge 16% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 16.39 percent during the first three months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices worth US $23.163 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $19.901 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 16.39 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 20.11 percent as the country exported 6,448 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 5,369 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports also increased by 58.31 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in September 2021 were recorded at $9.454 million against the exports of US $5.972 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of spices surge by 17.95 percent in September 2021 as compared to the exports of US $8.015 million in August 2021.

