Open Menu

Spices Exports Increase 19.21% To $45 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Spices exports increase 19.21% to $45 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The exports of spices witnessed an increase of 19.21 per cent during the first five months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at US $45.179 million during July-November (2023-24) against the exports of US $37.898 million during July-November (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spices also surged by 82 per cent going up from 8,478 metric tons to 15,431 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of spices increased by 4.29 per cent during the month of November 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during November 2023 were recorded at US $10.428 million against the exports of US $9.999 million in November 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of spices however decreased by 5.13 per cent during November 2023 when compared to the exports of US $10.992 million in October 2023, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same October November From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

16 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

16 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

16 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

16 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

16 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

17 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

17 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

17 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

17 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business