Spices exports increase 21.10% to $78.107 mln in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The exports of spices witnessed an increase of 21.10 per cent during the first eight months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The spices exports from the country were recorded at US $78.107 million during July-February (2023-24) against the exports of US $64.497 million during July-February (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spices also surged by 83.02 per cent going up from 14,486 metric tons to 26,512 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of spices witnessed an increase of 42.86 per cent during the month of February 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during February 2024 were recorded at US $11.

147 million against the exports of US $7.803 million in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of spices also surged by 16.69 per cent during February 2024 when compared to the exports of US $9.553 million in January 2024, the PBS data revealed.

It is worth mentioning here that the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 8.93 percent during the first 9 months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) compared to the corresponding period of last year, PBS reported.

The exports from the country increased up to $22.914 billion during July-March (2023-24) as against the exports of $21.036 billion in July-March (2022-23), showing a growth of 8.93 percent.

On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 8.65 percent to $39.944 billion this year against the imports of $43.724 billion last year.