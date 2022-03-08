UrduPoint.com

Spices' Exports Increase 22.94% To $64.900m In 7 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Spices' exports increase 22.94% to $64.900m in 7 months

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices worth US $64.900 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $52.792 million during July- January (2020-21), showing growth of 22.94 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 17.69 percent as the country exported 15,525 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 13,191 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports also increased by 6.06 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in January 2022 were recorded at $12.017 million against the exports of US $11.330 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of spices however witnessed nominal decline of 0.02 percent in January 2022 as compared to the exports of US $18.020 million in December 2021.

>