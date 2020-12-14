UrduPoint.com
Spices Exports Increased Record 4.78%

Spices exports increased record 4.78%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Spices exports during first four months of FY 2020-21 grew by 4.78 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20- October 20, Spices worth US $ 26,289 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 25,090 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of tobacco increased by 9.72 per cent, tobacco worth US $ 8,376 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7,634 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, meat and meat preparation worth US $ 102,968 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 97,300 thousand of same period of last year.

