UrduPoint.com

Spices Exports Witness 20.78% Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Spices exports witness 20.78% increase

Spices exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 20.78 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Spices exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 20.78 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 2021-22, Spices worth US $74,946 as compared to the exports of US $62,052 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Tobacco increased by 62.17%, worth US $ 36,115 exported as compared to exports of $22,270 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparation exports also increased by 2.76% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $220,865 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $214,935.

During the period under review, other food items exports increased by 51.68 %, worth US$ 556,489 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 366,874 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Two dacoit gangs busted

Two dacoit gangs busted

34 seconds ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

36 seconds ago
 NA offers Fateha for martyred security personnel, ..

NA offers Fateha for martyred security personnel, Bilquis Edhi

38 seconds ago
 Dilapidated condition of Rawal, Murree Road irks r ..

Dilapidated condition of Rawal, Murree Road irks residents

41 seconds ago
 Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected NA Speaker unopposed

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected NA Speaker unopposed

32 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 11,095 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 Dea ..

Russia Confirms 11,095 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respons ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.