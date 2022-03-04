UrduPoint.com

Spices Exports Witness 22.94% Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Spices exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 22.94 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, Spices worth US $ 64,900 exported, as compared to exports of $52,792 during the same period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, Spices worth US $ 64,900 exported, as compared to exports of $52,792 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Meat and meat preparation exports also increased by 1.68% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $191,957 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $188,788.

During the period under review, other food items exports increased by 54.63 %, worth US$ 493,203 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 318,960 of the same period of last year.

