Spices Import Increased 31.32% In 8 Months

Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

Spices import increased 31.32% in 8 months

The import of spices into the country has witnessed an increase of 31.32 percent during eight months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The import of spices into the country has witnessed an increase of 31.32 percent during eight months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported spices worth US $138.361 million during July-February (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $105.365 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 31.32 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, spice imports also witnessed an increase of 33.34 as the country imported 120,250 metric tons of spices during the period under review as compared to the imports of 90,185 metric tons last year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the import of spices also rose by 36.37 percent during the month of February 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The imports of spice into the country during February 2021 were recorded at $18.658 million against the imports of $13.682 million in February 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of spices however witnessed decrease of 18.90 percent during February 2021, as compared to the imports of US $22.778 million during January 2021, according to the data.

