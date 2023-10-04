Open Menu

Spices Worth $14.554 Mln Exported In Two Months Of FY 2-23-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Spices worth $14.554 mln exported in two months of FY 2-23-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Over 4,391 metric tons of spices valued at $14.554 million were exported during the first two months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,927 metric tons worth $12.407 million in the corresponding period of the same period last year.

During the period from July-September 2023 about 98,854 metric tons of fruit worth $63.502 million were also exported as compared to the exports of 70,447 metric tons costing $62.932 million in the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the country earned $32.997 million by exporting over 135,488 metric tons of vegetables as compared to the exports of 243,816 metric tons worth of $58.

993 million, it added.

On the other hand food group exports during the first two months of the current financial year decreased by 1.65 per cent as food commodities valued at $711.748 million were exported as compared to the exports of $723.696 million in the same period of last year.

Food group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year decreased by 26.91 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year as food imports into the country came down from $1.783 billion to $1.303 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

24 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

24 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

25 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

25 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

2 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business