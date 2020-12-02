UrduPoint.com
Spices Worth 62.469 Million Imported In Four Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Spices worth 62.469 million imported in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Over 52,038 metric tons of spices costing $62.469 million imported during first four months of current financial year as compared the imports of 41,198 metric tons valuing $53.021 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2020-21, about 87,621 metric tons of tea worth $188.482 million also imported during the period under review in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 60,879 metric tons valuing $142.571 million of same period last year.

The imports of tea into the country during the period under review witnessed upsurge of 32.20 percent as compared the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of dry fruits and nuts grew by 155.20 percent as country consumed about 18,058 metric tons of dry fruits, nuts valuing $34.743 million, which was recorded at 8,438 metric tons worth $9.690 million in same period of last year, it added.

In first four months of current financial year, the imports of wheat witnessed 100 percent increase as about 898,904 metric tons of wheat imported to tackle with the domestic requirements as against the imports of the same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 percent as different food commodities costing $2.272 billion imported as against the imports of 1.583 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during the period review went down by 16.77 percent as it was recorded at $1.331 billion from July-October, 2020 as compared to $1.359 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities post 13.42 percent reduction in month of October, 2020 as compared the same month of last year, whereas imports into the country during the period under review grew by 15.14 percent.

