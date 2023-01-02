UrduPoint.com

Spike In COVID-19 Infections In China To Dampen Global Economic Growth - IMF Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Spike in COVID-19 Infections in China to Dampen Global Economic Growth - IMF Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) China's ongoing coronavirus outbreak will spell trouble for the world economy in the short term, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

"In the short term ” bad news. China has slowed down dramatically in 2022 because of this tight zero COVID policy. For the first time in 40 years China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth. That has never happened before," Georgieva told CBS show "Face the Nation."

Relaxing domestic COVID-19 controls is likely to send the numbers of COVID-19 infections skyrocketing throughout the country in the next three to six months, Georgieva warned.

"I was in China last week, in a bubble in the city where there is zero COVID. But that is not going to last once the Chinese people start traveling," she added.

In December, 2022, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders in January. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Lead January December Sunday Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

7 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Yearâ€™s Ev ..

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

7 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools EstablishmentÂ complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools EstablishmentÂ complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

8 hours ago

SCCâ€™s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVAâ€™s services to citizens

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.