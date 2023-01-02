Spike in COVID-19 Infections in China to Dampen Global Economic Growth - IMF Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) China's ongoing coronavirus outbreak will spell trouble for the world economy in the short term, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

"In the short term ” bad news. China has slowed down dramatically in 2022 because of this tight zero COVID policy. For the first time in 40 years China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth. That has never happened before," Georgieva told CBS show "Face the Nation."

Relaxing domestic COVID-19 controls is likely to send the numbers of COVID-19 infections skyrocketing throughout the country in the next three to six months, Georgieva warned.

"I was in China last week, in a bubble in the city where there is zero COVID. But that is not going to last once the Chinese people start traveling," she added.

In December, 2022, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders in January. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.