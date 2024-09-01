(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, while appreciating the valuable input by Dr Kaiser Bengali as a respected member of the Committee for the 'Rightsizing of the Federal Government', on Sunday clarified his observations made on the body's approved recommendations.

The committee, during the first phase of the rightsizing exercise, reviewed six ministries and their entities.

In a rejoinder to Dr Kaiser Bengali's observations, the spokesman said, " his observations on the recently approved recommendations of the committee reflect a lack of communication or their proper appreciation."

To remove any misunderstanding or misconception about any aspect of the recommendations, he explained that “All government positions in BS-1 to BS-22 are being rightsized, not just positions in BS-1 to 16; and the estimated 60,000 positions that may be rendered surplus as a result of the exercise also include positions in BS-17 to BS-22.

”

He further said, "The government is working on an obligatory severance package in conjunction with requisite amendments in the Civil Servants, 1973, to make the package applicable to civil servants without any favour or preference."

"The Rightsizing Committing is reviewing ministries, relevant departments, autonomous bodies and State-Owned Enterprises against the clear criteria assigned to it, objectively and across the board," he added.