Open Menu

Spokesman Clarifies Dr Bengali's Observations On Rightsizing Committee's Recommendations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Spokesman clarifies Dr Bengali's observations on Rightsizing Committee's recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, while appreciating the valuable input by Dr Kaiser Bengali as a respected member of the Committee for the 'Rightsizing of the Federal Government', on Sunday clarified his observations made on the body's approved recommendations.

The committee, during the first phase of the rightsizing exercise, reviewed six ministries and their entities.

In a rejoinder to Dr Kaiser Bengali's observations, the spokesman said, " his observations on the recently approved recommendations of the committee reflect a lack of communication or their proper appreciation."

To remove any misunderstanding or misconception about any aspect of the recommendations, he explained that “All government positions in BS-1 to BS-22 are being rightsized, not just positions in BS-1 to 16; and the  estimated 60,000 positions that may be rendered surplus as a result of the exercise also include positions in BS-17 to BS-22.

He further said, "The government is working on an obligatory severance package in conjunction with requisite amendments in the Civil Servants, 1973, to make the package applicable to civil servants without any favour or preference."

"The Rightsizing Committing is reviewing ministries, relevant departments, autonomous bodies and State-Owned Enterprises against the clear criteria assigned to it, objectively and across the board," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

17 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

17 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

20 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

21 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

24 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Business