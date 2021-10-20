UrduPoint.com

Sport Goods Export Surge 16% In 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:55 PM

Sport goods export surge 16% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 16.81 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sport goods worth US $77.892 million during July-September (2021-22) against the exports of $66.682 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 16.81 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs also increased by 14.60 percent as it surge from $32.426 million last year to $37.159 million during the current year.

The gloves exports rose by 1.99 percent by going up from US $17.682 million last year to US $18.034 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 36.96 percent from $16.574 million last year to US $22.

699 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods' export witnessed an increase of 28 percent in September 2021 as compared with the export of the same month of last year.

The sport goods exports in September 2021 were recorded at $27.335 million against exports of $21.356 million in September 2020.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 33.86 and 10.08 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 34.56 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 12.95 percent during September 2021, as compared to the exports of $24.202 million in August 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sports commodities increased by 28.59 percent and 1.80 percent respectively while the exports of gloves declined by 2.42 percent.

