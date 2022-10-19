Sport goods exports increases 31.18% during July-September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 31.18 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $102.178 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the export of $77.892 million during July-September (2021-22), showing growth of 31.18 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 59.10 percent as it surge from $37.159 million last year to $59.121 million during the current year.

The gloves exports however dropped by 0.21 percent by going down from the US $18.034 million last year to US $17.996 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 10.40 percent to $25.061 million from US $22.

699 million last year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods export witnessed an increase of 40.50 percent in September 2022 as compared with the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in September 2022 were recorded at $38.406 million against exports of $27.335 million in September 2021.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports also increased by 63.28 and 8.48 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 22.10 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods rose by 11.27 percent during September 2022, as compared to the exports of $34.516 million in August 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves increased by 14.92 percent and 6.69 percent respectively in addition the exports of other sports commodities also increased by 5.75 percent.