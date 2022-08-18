Sport goods exports up by 10.90% in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 10.90 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $29.229 million in July 2022 against the exports of $26.355 million in July 2021, showing growth of 10.90 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the month under review, the export of footballs also increased by 32.35 percent by going up from $11.941 million last year to $15.804 million during current year under review while the exports of gloves however witnessed decline of 8.34 percent from $5.956 million to $5.459 million.

In addition, the exports of all other sports good also dipped by 5.82 percent by going down from $8.458 million to $7.966 million during the period under review.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sport products went down by 19.41 percent in July 2022 when compared to the exports of $ 36.268 million in June 2021.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs decreased by 24.87, gloves by 16.05 percent, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandise exports declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 as compared to exports of July 2021. The exports during the month were recorded at US$2,219 million against the exports of US$2,340 million in last July.

The imports also declined by 12.81 percent to US$4,861 million in July 2022 compared to exports of US$5,575 million in July 2021.

Based on the figures, the merchandize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of US$3,235 million last July to US$2,642 million in July 2022, according to PBS data.