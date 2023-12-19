Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

A representative of Shaheen Arms Engineering, a local private Sporting Hunting Arms Manufacturing Company, Shaheen Arms Engineering, Shaheen Khan, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, here at his office in Peshawar on Tuesday and discussed with him matters regarding the possible development of local sporting hunting arms industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A representative of Shaheen Arms Engineering, a local private Sporting Hunting Arms Manufacturing Company, Shaheen Arms Engineering, Shaheen Khan, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, here at his office in Peshawar on Tuesday and discussed with him matters regarding the possible development of local sporting hunting arms industries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Iqbal Khattak was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the representative of said industry said that his company manufactures hunting and sporting arms and other related equipment at Kohat Road in Peshawar, which exports to Tanzania, Nigeria, Canada, Philippines and Kuwait.

He said that due to the best quality and modernity, their products are getting recognition in the international market, while in this regard, the Ministry of Commerce cooperation is needed for the presentation of their products in international arms exhibitions for the promotion of domestic exports through this industry.

He further said that for the development of this industry, the government should provide tax exemptions for the import of modern machinery and support in importing raw materials and related parts so that the production of international-level sporting hunting arms can be made here at the local level which can be made possible to bring more foreign exchange to the country.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister while appreciating the efforts of the local arms manufacturing company for hunting, said that he would provide all possible support to the Association of said industries in this regard.

He appreciated the performance of the company in manufacturing various types of advanced and technology-based supporting hunting weapons.