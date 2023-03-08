Sports goods association chairman meets LCCI chief

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt met Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Kashif Anwar at the LCCI, and discussed research and development, international exhibitions and exchange of delegations, exchange of information and data of members and matters of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) development and e-commerce

According to Mohsin Masood, secretary general PSGMEA, the two sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding some of agreed upon points. PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that he would make all-out efforts to solve problems being confronted by the value-added sector.

