Sports goods export surges 18.5 %, touches $ 328.6 mln

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Export of sports goods from Pakistan reached at $ 328.63 million during July-May 2021-22 depicting a 18.50 percent increase as compared to corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

According to trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan made sports gloves, footballs and other sports goods in demand at international markets and export of the goods surged from first eleven months of financial year 2020-21 that was recorded $ 248.262 million.

More than 3.243 million dozens footballs worth $169.635 million were exported during 11 months of FY 2021-22 which showed 43% increase in terms of quantity and 44.5 % surge in terms of value. In the corresponding period of FY 2020-21, as many as 2.268 million dozens footballs worth $117.373 million were exported.

The PBS data further showed noteworthy growth of 89 % increase in terms of quantity in export of gloves and their export volume reached at $ 2.967 million dozens in July-May 2021-22 and Pakistan fetched $ 69.758 million by exporting sports gloves. In the first 11 months of FY 2020-21, over 1.568 million dozens gloves worth $65.82 million were exported.

Export of other sports products also increased to 39.59 % during July-May 2021-22 from $ 65 million to $ 89.239 million, the PBS data showed.

While, the export of sports good during May 2022 remained $ 32.835 million depicting 23.7 % increase over May 2021. The export value of footballs sent abroad in May 2022 was recorded $ 17.448 million while gloves worth $ 6.372 million and other sports goods of $ 8.975 million were exported abroad as well.