UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Export Witnesses 33.43pc Increase During Last 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Sports goods export witnesses 33.43pc increase during last 10 months

Sports goods exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 33.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Sports goods exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 33.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, sports goods worth US $ 295,833 as compared to exports of $221,721 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, gloves exports increased by 12.15 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $63,404 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $56,537.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 44.34 percent, worth$ 80,283 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $ 56,800 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same From

Recent Stories

SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

45 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Uk ..

Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Minist ..

47 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Lodges Protest Over Latvi ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Lodges Protest Over Latvia's Decision to Demolish Sovie ..

49 seconds ago
 Cultural, educational exchange pivotal in strength ..

Cultural, educational exchange pivotal in strengthening Pak-China relations:Tanv ..

52 seconds ago
 US Military Aid to Ukraine No Danger to Supplies f ..

US Military Aid to Ukraine No Danger to Supplies for Indo-Pacific - Official

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Should it ..

Blinken Says Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Should it Stop Fighting Against Russia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.