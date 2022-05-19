Sports goods export witnesses 33.43pc increase during last 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Sports goods exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 33.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, sports goods worth US $ 295,833 as compared to exports of $221,721 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, gloves exports increased by 12.15 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $63,404 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $56,537.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 44.34 percent, worth$ 80,283 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $ 56,800 of the same period of last year.