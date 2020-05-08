Sports goods' exports decrease 0.31% to $222 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 0.31 percent during the first three quarters current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 222.221 million during July-March (2019-20) against the trade of $ 222.902 million during July- March (2018-19), showing negative growth of 0.31 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The sports products that contributed in positive growth included footballs, exports of which increased from $ 113.088 million to $123.363 million, showing increase of 9.09 percent while the exports of all other sports products went up from $ 35.816 million to $ 38.432 million, witnessing upward growth of 7.30 percent.

However, the exports of footballs decreased by 18.34 percent by going down from $73.

998 million last year to $ 60.426 million during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during March 2020, decreased by 7.43 percent to $ 22.506 million when compare to the exports of $24.313 million during March 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 12.18 and 8.55 percent respectively while the export of all other sports products increased by 11.64 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products declined by 9.49 percent in March 2020 when compared to the exports of $ 24.866 million in February 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 11.04 and 17.67 percent respectively while the export of all other sport products increased by 11.43 percent, the data revealed.

