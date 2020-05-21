UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Goods' Exports Decrease By 10.14% To $229 Million During Last Ten Months

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:31 PM

Sports goods' exports decrease by 10.14% to $229 million during last ten months

The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 10.14 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 10.14 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 229.632 million during July-April (2019-20) against the trade of $ 255.556 million during July- April (2018-19), showing decline of 10.14 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the export of footballs decreased by 3.19 percent from $ 131.563 million last year to $127.371 million this year while the exports of gloves declined by 23.99 percent from $ 82.488 million to $ 62.699 million.

In addition, the exports of all other sports good went down from $41.505 million to $ 39.562 million during the period under review, showing decrease of 4.

68 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports goods during April 2020, decreased by 77.30 percent to $ 7.411 million as compare to the exports of $32.652 million during April 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 78.30 and 73.23 percent respectively while the export of all other sports goods decreased by 80.13 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods declined by 67.07 percent in April 2020 as compared to the exports of $ 22.506 million in March 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 67.23 and 61.97 percent respectively while the export of all other sport products also dipped by 73.73 percent, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports March April 2019 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 finalize Eid emergency duty plan

4 minutes ago

S.Korea, US Engaged in Talks to Limit China's Domi ..

4 minutes ago

'Last option' - no Olympic postponement beyond 202 ..

6 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.