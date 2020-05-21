Sports goods' exports decrease by 10.14% to $229 million during last ten months

The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 10.14 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 10.14 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 229.632 million during July-April (2019-20) against the trade of $ 255.556 million during July- April (2018-19), showing decline of 10.14 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the export of footballs decreased by 3.19 percent from $ 131.563 million last year to $127.371 million this year while the exports of gloves declined by 23.99 percent from $ 82.488 million to $ 62.699 million.

In addition, the exports of all other sports good went down from $41.505 million to $ 39.562 million during the period under review, showing decrease of 4.

68 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports goods during April 2020, decreased by 77.30 percent to $ 7.411 million as compare to the exports of $32.652 million during April 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 78.30 and 73.23 percent respectively while the export of all other sports goods decreased by 80.13 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods declined by 67.07 percent in April 2020 as compared to the exports of $ 22.506 million in March 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 67.23 and 61.97 percent respectively while the export of all other sport products also dipped by 73.73 percent, the data revealed.