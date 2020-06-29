Sports goods' exports decrease by 14.54%

The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 14.54 percent during the eleven months of financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 14.54 percent during the eleven months of financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 243.846 million during July-May (2019-20) against the trade of $ 285.321 million during July- May (2018-19), showing negative growth of 14.54 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the export of footballs decreased by 9.97 percent from $ 147.913 million last year to $133.163 million this year while the exports of gloves declined by 25.38 percent from $ 90.477 million to $ 67.516 million.

In addition, the exports of all other sports good went down from $46.931 million to $ 43.167 million during the period under review, showing decrease of 8.02 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during May 2020, decreased by 53.66 percent to $ 13.793 million when compare to the exports of $29.766 million during May 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 64.58 and 39.72 percent respectively while the export of all other sports products decreased by 41.

29 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products however witnessed increased of 86.12 percent in May 2020 when compared to the exports of $ 7.411 million in April 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves increased by 44.49 and 118.88 percent respectively while the export of all other sport products also rose by 181.95 percent, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in eleven months of current financial year and declined by 27.75% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.85% and reached to $19.801 billion against the exports of $21.256 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.93% and went down from $50.410 billion last financial year to $40.866 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.065 billion against the deficit of $29.154 during last year, showing decline of 27.75 percent.