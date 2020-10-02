UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Goods' Exports Decrease By 15.19% During July-August 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Sports goods' exports decrease by 15.19% during July-August 2020-21

The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 15.19 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 15.19 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 45.326 million during July-August (2020-21) against the trade of $53.446 million during July-August (2019-20), showing negative growth of 15.19 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of footballs decreased by 24.18 percent from $28.561 million last year to $21.825 million during current year under review while the exports of gloves also declined by 20.68 percent from $ 15.463 million to $12.265 million.

In addition, the exports of all other sports good however witnessed an increase of 22.17 percent by going up from $9.1987 million to $11.236 million during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during August 2020 decreased by 33.63 percent to $19.153 million when compare to the exports of $28.860 million during August 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 38.

06 and 38.65 percent respectively while the export of all other sports products also decreased by 13.88 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products went down by 26.82 percent in August 2020 when compared to the exports of $ 26.173 million in July 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 25.97 and 27.71 percent respectively while the export of gloves decreased by 27.48percent, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 7.48 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 3.413 billion as compared to the deficit of US $ 3.689 billion, showing decline of 7.48 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.25 percent, by going down from US $ 3.744 billion last year to US $ 3.585 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 5.85 percent, from US $ 7.433 billion last year to US $ 6.998 billion during the current year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports July August 2019 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

7 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

30 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

33 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

54 seconds ago

Completion of Ravi Riverfront project in set time- ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.