Sports goods' exports decrease by 15.19% during July-August 2020-21

The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 15.19 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed a decrease of 15.19 percent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 45.326 million during July-August (2020-21) against the trade of $53.446 million during July-August (2019-20), showing negative growth of 15.19 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of footballs decreased by 24.18 percent from $28.561 million last year to $21.825 million during current year under review while the exports of gloves also declined by 20.68 percent from $ 15.463 million to $12.265 million.

In addition, the exports of all other sports good however witnessed an increase of 22.17 percent by going up from $9.1987 million to $11.236 million during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during August 2020 decreased by 33.63 percent to $19.153 million when compare to the exports of $28.860 million during August 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of footballs and gloves dipped by 38.

06 and 38.65 percent respectively while the export of all other sports products also decreased by 13.88 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products went down by 26.82 percent in August 2020 when compared to the exports of $ 26.173 million in July 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 25.97 and 27.71 percent respectively while the export of gloves decreased by 27.48percent, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 7.48 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 3.413 billion as compared to the deficit of US $ 3.689 billion, showing decline of 7.48 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.25 percent, by going down from US $ 3.744 billion last year to US $ 3.585 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 5.85 percent, from US $ 7.433 billion last year to US $ 6.998 billion during the current year.