Sports goods' exports dip 3.87pc to $ 75.052 in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed declined of 3.87 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 75.052 million during July-September (2019-20) against the trade of $ 78.072 million during July-September (2018-19), showing negative growth of 3.87 percent, the PBS data revealed.

The sports products that contributed in negative growth included gloves, exports of which decreased from $ 29.604 million to $20.504 million, showing decline of 30.74 percent.

However, the exports of footballs increased by 13.59 percent by going up from $ 37.041 million last year to $ 42.074 million during the period under review while the exports of all other sports products went up from $ 11.427 million to $ 12.474 million, witnessing upward growth of 9.16 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during September 2019, increased by 1.34 percent to $ 22.449 million when compare to the exports of $ 22.153 million during September 2018.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs increased by 10.

77 percent while the export of gloves and other sports products decreased by 13.48 and 3.41 percent respectively.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products decreased by 19.47 percent in September 2019 when compared to the exports of $ 27.878 million in August 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs, gloves and other sports products decline by 11.30 percent, 29.34 percent and 28.41 percent respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 34.85 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-September (2019-20) was recorded at $5.727 billion against the deficit of $8.791 billion during July-September (2018-19).

The exports increased from $5.374 billion during last year to $5.522 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 2.75 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed declined of 20.6 percent by falling from $14.165 billion last year to $11.249 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed....\395